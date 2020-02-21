Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia&apos;s Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil and drawing calls from some quarters for the world&apos;s oldest leader to return at the head of a new government.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns [Video]Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil and drawing calls from some quarters for the world's oldest leader to return at..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death [Video]Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Lesotho&apos;s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane had not turned up for a court appearance over his wife&apos;s death two hours after the hearing was meant to start on Friday, and police said they..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.