TRUMP VISITS INDIA

The president and first lady have arrived in india?

Where the president will be speaking at his largest rally yet.... this is president trump's first visit to india since taking office..... the trip itself is only for 36 hours?

And the indian prime minister was able to get him to visit by promising him a big show and a big crowd.... workers in the city of rebuilt sidewalks and roads*and put up a wall to shield a nearby slum area from the president's view.... during their short trip?

Both the president and first lady will also be visiting the iconic taj mahal.... as fox news corresponde nt doug luzader reports from washington this morning, for democrats there's another bruising primary battle just days away.

This was a huge crowd for the president overnight in india this was an official visit, but he hit on some themes that will frame his reelection campaign this year.

(take reporter track) the backdrop was stunning... the world's largest cricket stadium and a crowd of more than one hundred thousand in india to greet president trump, who touted what he sees as his biggest accomplishme nt.

Trump says: "we have had the greatest economy ever in the history of the united states."

And as the president basks in the attention in india... the democratic frontrunner to take him on this year had an impressive show of his own?

A massive rally in texas.

Sanders says: "we're going to beat trump in november."

Sanders getting more attention now after decisively winning the nevada caucuses over the weekend.

And with that comes more scrutiny, and on cbs's sixty minutes last night, he was asked about his previous praise for the castro regime in cuba.

Sanders says: "it's unfair to simply say everything is bad.

You know?

When fidel castro came into office, you know what he did?

He had a massive literacy program.

Is that a bad thing?

Even though fidel castro did it?"

And democrats are now looking ahead to another debate this week and the south carolina primary on saturday.

A new poll out shows that former vice president joe biden is clinging to a lead there, but sanders is creeping up.

And we are still just in the early stages.

Wallace says: "although, uh, senator sanders is doing quite well, he still only has about two percent of the delegates needed for the nomination."

(reporter o?cam tag) and that's where super tuesday comes into play, when about a third of all of those delegates will be up for grabs.

In washington, doug luzader, fox news.