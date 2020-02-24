Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

C1 3 for n-b-a great kobe bryant and his daughter gianna.

Abc 36's alex joins us in studio for more on why this date is significant for the celebration of life.

Alex, good morning.

L3 alexandra: white the celebration of life is set for 10 o'clock in the morning in los angeles, 1 p-m eastern standard time.

It will be at the staples center ... where bryant played with the lakers.

L3: happening today white kobe bryant memorial set for today los angeles, ca it's also for his daughter, gianna.

She and seven others died in a helicopter crash with kobe bryant last month.

The service is taking place today on the 24th... and that date is significant.

Two was gianna's jersey number ... and 24 was her dad's.

Gianna and kobe bryant were laid to rest february 7th.

Today's service is a chance for the public to mourn.

L3 alexandra: white n-b-a t-v will broadcast the service.

And, it will also be available by live stream.

In studio, alex king, abc 36 news.

