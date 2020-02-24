Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Thousands are expected to be in attendance at a memorial service for NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The celebration of life is set for 10 o'clock in the morning in Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Eastern standard time.

It will be at the Staples Center, where Bryant played with the Lakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter

C1 3 for n-b-a great kobe bryant and his daughter gianna.

Abc 36's alex joins us in studio for more on why this date is significant for the celebration of life.

Alex, good morning.

L3 alexandra: white the celebration of life is set for 10 o'clock in the morning in los angeles, 1 p-m eastern standard time.

It will be at the staples center ... where bryant played with the lakers.

L3: happening today white kobe bryant memorial set for today los angeles, ca it's also for his daughter, gianna.

She and seven others died in a helicopter crash with kobe bryant last month.

The service is taking place today on the 24th... and that date is significant.

Two was gianna's jersey number ... and 24 was her dad's.

Gianna and kobe bryant were laid to rest february 7th.

Today's service is a chance for the public to mourn.

L3 alexandra: white n-b-a t-v will broadcast the service.

And, it will also be available by live stream.

In studio, alex king, abc 36 news.

New this morning..



Recent related news from verified sources

Memorial Service At L.A.'s Staples Center Will Honor Kobe Bryant

Huge crowds are expected to turn out Monday for the memorial service honoring Kobe Bryant and his...
NPR - Published

Remembering Kobe Bryant: See His Life in Photos

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ActDontReact

FOCUS! #RightMatters RT @GrandoniRobert: Memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter set for Monday https://t.co/HC1ilIZqHr 3 seconds ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News A CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thousands will gather at Staples Center today for the memorial service honoring… https://t.co/y8dET9Hlxs 4 seconds ago

kentucky_mac

jaredmac5 RT @Sportsnet: The city of Los Angeles and the sports world will honour the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with the seven others w… 5 seconds ago

kobyhardcastle

Koby Hardcastle RT @ABC: Remembering Kobe Bryant: We have complete coverage of the public memorial service of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Br… 18 seconds ago

ATrainAdyAdrian

ADRIAN,ADY,#80 RT @MSNBC: Thousands of mourners are expected to assemble at the Staples Center in LA on Monday to honor the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 1… 1 minute ago

itsteeblue

MambaOut💔 RT @Sportsnet: We'll have live coverage of Kobe Bryant's memorial service starting at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch it live here: https://t.co… 1 minute ago

Damonslilwitch

👑 إِنَّ اللّهَ مَعَ الصَّابِرِينَ 👑 RT @6abc: You can watch the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" memorial service streamed live on https://t.co/MVVk05ZsbO and… 1 minute ago

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @CNN: It's sure to be emotional Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe fans, Lakers fans and celebrities — an A-list ca… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe, daughter celebrated on 2/24 in honor of jersey numbers [Video]Kobe, daughter celebrated on 2/24 in honor of jersey numbers

Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:45Published

Stockton Kobe Bryant Mural [Video]Stockton Kobe Bryant Mural

A memorial mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been put up in Stockton.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.