Watch what Ivanka Trump said about 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, commented on the event held in the latter's honour in Ahmedabad.

The 'Namaste Trump' event was organised at the Motera stadium, billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Hundreds of the people attended the programme.

Ivanka called it 'spectacular'.

During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directly addressed Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

PM Modi had welcomed Ivanka back to India, referring to her standalone visit in 2017.
