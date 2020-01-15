Emergency workers seen rescuing man after train crash in Thailand

Dozens of people were injured tonight (February 24) in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a cargo train.

Footage showed emergency workers rescuing a man.

The two vehicles smashed into each other at around 6:40pm local time in Ratchaburi, central Thailand.

Initial reports from the scene suggested a signal error for the crash.

Officials said there were 258 passengers onboard the diesel train when it hit the cargo train travelling from Bangkok to Hat Yai in the south of the country.

Deputy Governor of Ratchaburi Kiatisak Trongsiri said at least ten people were rushed immediately to hospital.

He said: ''The freight train has derailed and we are working to clear the tracks.

A signal fault is the most probable cause of accident but we need to investigate more.'' The conductor of one of the trains, Pakorn Mananan, 37, was identified one of those seriously injured.