Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win.

The fight was a rematch from Dec.

2018, which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury scored a pair of knockdowns and improved his record to 30-0-1 all-time.

It was Wilder's first career loss, whose overall record is now 42-1-1.

Tyson Fury, via statement Wilder, whose ear was bleeding during the fight, did not need to be taken to the hospital after the fight.

Deontay Wilder, via statement