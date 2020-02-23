Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC heavyweight title with the win.

The fight was a rematch from Dec.

2018, which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury scored a pair of knockdowns and improved his record to 30-0-1 all-time.

It was Wilder's first career loss, whose overall record is now 42-1-1.

Tyson Fury, via statement Wilder, whose ear was bleeding during the fight, did not need to be taken to the hospital after the fight.

Deontay Wilder, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO in Round 7

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO in Round 7Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their big Saturday night rematch by way of technical knockout...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Lichfield Mercuryazcentral.comDaily StarDaily CallerFOX SportsDaily Record


Tyson Fury appears to lick blood off Deontay Wilder’s neck after crushing right hand during emphatic TKO victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury appeared to lick blood off of Deontay Wilder’s neck during their enthralling world...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



You Might Like


Tweets about this

brandon19715280

Robertson King RT @brandon19715280: Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder for WBC Heavyweight Championship | HIG... https://t.co/ue45l38cWh via @YouTube 11 minutes ago

brandon19715280

Robertson King Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder for WBC Heavyweight Championship | HIG... https://t.co/ue45l38cWh via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

brandon19715280

Robertson King Greg Jennings SURPRISED by Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO in R... https://t.co/Zo3YiMKIUR via @YouTube 24 minutes ago

Frankli06815670

Franklin RT @CheddarNews: .@Tyson_Fury defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO. 💥🥊 #CheddarNews https://t.co/17cn1a74QO 42 minutes ago

CheddarNews

Cheddar News .@Tyson_Fury defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO. 💥🥊 #CheddarNews https://t.co/17cn1a74QO 42 minutes ago

mwrobieoldhick1

Robie1 42 to 1 Part 2 | Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in rigged match, Febr... https://t.co/hGlxGusfwp via @YouTube 46 minutes ago

BluntsInTheAir

Adam Destroys Everyone RT @BleacherReport: Tyson Fury moves to 30-0 🥊 Fury defeats Deontay Wilder to become the new WBC heavyweight champion #WilderFury2 https:… 1 hour ago

dub_stepsmash

Dubstep Smash Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder for WBC Heavyweight Championship | HIGHLIGHTS, https://t.co/DZ1ayDorJH 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul over Zayn Malik tweet [Video]Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul over Zayn Malik tweet

Gigi Hadid has attacked YouTuber Jake Paul after he went after her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, on Twitter following a confrontation in Las Vegas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Tyson Fury in profile [Video]Tyson Fury in profile

A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.