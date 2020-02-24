Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katherine Johnson, Celebrated NASA Scientist, Dies At 101

Katherine Johnson, Celebrated NASA Scientist, Dies At 101

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Katherine Johnson, Celebrated NASA Scientist, Dies At 101Katherine Johnson has died at the age of 101.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katherine Johnson, NASA's first black scientist, dies aged 101

Katherine Johnson, NASA's first black scientist, dies aged 101Johnson had a groundbreaking career of 33 years with the US space agency, working on the Mercury and...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lenkyl

Lenkyl RT @NASA: We're saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of… 2 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20 [Video]Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Xbox Series X performance specs are unveiled; With coronavirus keeping kids quarantined, they're turning to raves in the cloud; TSA has banned the use of TikTok for..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101 [Video]Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, made famous by the movie 'Hidden Figures', has died at the age of 101.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.