Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

A jury has found Harey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree.

He was found not guilty of more serious charges including predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's trial have found the 67-year-old guilty of sexual assault and rape,...
SBS - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe AgeBelfast Telegraph


Inside the Harvey Weinstein Jury’s Tricky Task and Why They Can’t Find Him Guilty on All 5 Counts

Inside the Harvey Weinstein Jury’s Tricky Task and Why They Can’t Find Him Guilty on All 5 CountsHarvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is now in the hands of the jury, which just completed its first...
The Wrap - Published


InGodIDoTrust

✞♕In God I Trust♕✞ RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING NOW: Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual misconduct case on ONLY 2 of 5 counts... COUNT 1: NOT GUILTY… 2 seconds ago

NuestraHumildeO

Nuestra Humilde Opinión RT @girlsreallyrule: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts: First Degree Sexual Assault and Third Degree Rape and… 2 seconds ago

AntiKunta

🐨 RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges, including rape, after a trial in which 6 women testified in det… 2 seconds ago

610_keith

keith RT @Pismo_B: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Rape and Sex Assault Charges! https://t.co/s5QQlf36Pz 3 seconds ago

D80s

D80s RT @njdotcom: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, criminal***act in landmark MeToo moment https://t.co/6DPGx1S3OR https://t.co/ek84T6U… 3 seconds ago

StroznStarz

ComradeSwampMadness RT @ShawnG927: Harvey Weinstein found GUILTY! 😄👍 I wonder if he can use his walker in prison? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/68vEGBV6on 3 seconds ago

tianbuyung

#DIMADEKODEMI Course RT @cnni: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal***act and rape. These are the women who testified against hi… 3 seconds ago

perfectmanda

mandalouise87 RT @NME: Weinstein will be sentenced in March https://t.co/fFDrEXd3hx 3 seconds ago


Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Jury Find Him Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

The 67-year-old was found not guilty of the most serious charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree. He was convicted on two lesser counts of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published

Jury Reaches Verdict On Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein [Video]Jury Reaches Verdict On Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of criminal sex act and rape.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published

