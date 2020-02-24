Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trumps visit India's 'monument of love'

Trumps visit India's 'monument of love'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Trumps visit India's 'monument of love'

Trumps visit India's 'monument of love'

Donald Trump basked in the adoration of his hosts, but progress on trade is unlikely before November's US presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch US President Trump, First Lady Melania Arrive at India’s Monument to Love - the Taj Mahal


RIA Nov. - Published

Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says America loves India

*Agra:* US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday evening visited the iconic...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

gulfkannadiga

Gulf Kannadiga- ಗಲ್ಫ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ.ಕಾಮ್ RT @news18dotcom: #NamasteyTrump | After a guided tour of the Taj Mahal, the Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon leave fo… 4 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com #NamasteyTrump | After a guided tour of the Taj Mahal, the Trumps have left the monument in Agra. They will soon le… https://t.co/XOTJ2QZohS 5 hours ago

pppjain

CA PP Jain "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to rich beauty of Indian culture," write Trumps as they visit the mon… https://t.co/6xMFfaPpyS 6 hours ago

ndtvfeed

NDTV News feed "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to rich beauty of Indian culture," write Trumps as they visit the mon… https://t.co/6q9o9T8yBK 6 hours ago

SameerKhan_1993

Sameer Khan RT @IndianExpress: “Due to security reasons, the monument shall remain closed from afternoon for public visits." https://t.co/71Rf5X17dS 2 days ago

AmilwithanL

Amil Bhatnagar From closure of Taj Mahal to restricting movement of locals in proximity of the monument, Agra admin doing it all f… https://t.co/A5X3GypCSj 2 days ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express “Due to security reasons, the monument shall remain closed from afternoon for public visits." https://t.co/71Rf5X17dS 2 days ago

HosBetul

Betül Hoş RT @Edourdoo: Trump plans to visit Ahmedabad, New Delhi, as well as Agra, where he will view the famed Taj Mahal, at sunset. In the city,… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands [Video]Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India. Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.