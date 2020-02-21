Global  

President Trump Visits India

The red carpet was rolled out for President Trump and the First Lady as the couple arrived in India.
Kobe Bryant public memorial, Trump visits India, Julian Assange: 5 things to know Monday

A memorial will be held for NBA icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in helicopter crash,...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump visits India amid burgeoning defense ties, trade tensions

US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India comes at a time when both nations share an...
Deutsche Welle - Published


TombStoneWyatt

WYATT 🦅🇺🇸 RT @RealGsPatton007: President Donald J. Trump speaks on India 100k Stadium Visit @realDonaldTrump @POTUS VISITS INDIA #NamasteTrump 🙏🙏… 21 seconds ago

MPariwal

Mukesh Pariwal RT @cnni: President Trump — whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf — faces a potential shock as he visits India, wh… 36 seconds ago

NY_runaway

BlueWave RT @small1ldy1: "President Donald Trump arrives Monday in a country featuring the most Trump properties outside the U.S." Trump visits a bi… 2 minutes ago

nabi167

AhmadNabi167 @UdarOfficial V good foreign policy trump visits India US president and few months back Russian president Vladimir… https://t.co/wh1j5TWLdb 3 minutes ago

LauraPodestaTV

Laura Podesta RT @cbsnewspath: EYE ON THE DAY: President Trump visits India, millions of pieces of luggage lost or mishandled by U.S. airlines, and Ameri… 4 minutes ago

INCpiddi

ayyas Neharu Chacha- bhosari wale RT @BBCWorld: President Trump visits the historic Taj Mahal as part of his first official trip to India https://t.co/qNbGPRHOWD 5 minutes ago

xpandan

Dan RT @abc7newsbayarea: TRUMP VISITS INDIA: More than 100,000 people gathered to see Donald Trump speak at a cricket stadium in India today, m… 6 minutes ago

shreyans_rana

Shreyans Rana RT @pinkvilla: #VarunDhawan invites #DonaldTrump to his house to eat Pav Bhaji with family as the US President visits India https://t.co/uM… 7 minutes ago


Tendulkar pronunciation stumps Trump [Video]Tendulkar pronunciation stumps Trump

US President namechecks batting legend and goes viral by calling him 'Su-chin'

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:38Published

President Trump Visits India Amid Protests [Video]President Trump Visits India Amid Protests

India spent $14 million for President Trump&apos;s first official visit.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

