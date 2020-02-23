Global  

Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

According to The Wall Street Journal, TurboTax's parent company Intuit is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma for almost $7 billion.

The announcement could come as early as next week and would be the largest acquisition in Intuit's 37-year history.
