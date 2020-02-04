This Rubik’s Cube Mona Lisa Sold for a Shocking Amount of Money

Global  

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s
This Rubik Mona Lisa was put up on the auction block and sold for an astounding amount of money.

Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.
Tweets about this

vlassover

Sergey Wlassow RT @Rubiks_Official: Check out this incredible Mona Lisa Rubik’s Cube mosaic art by artist Invader made up of 330 cubes which will be aucti… 47 minutes ago

ConnexionFrance

The Connexion This 'Rubik Mona Lisa' artwork by French artist #Invader - using more than 300 @Rubiks_Official Rubik's Cubes - is… https://t.co/j1kabUNXMg 1 day ago

Rubiks_Official

Rubik's Check out this incredible Mona Lisa Rubik’s Cube mosaic art by artist Invader made up of 330 cubes which will be au… https://t.co/WivyIwbTMq 2 days ago

Orlith7

Orlith RT @CNN: An artist's interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" -- fashioned out of hundreds of Rubik's cubes -- is expected to reac… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction [Video]Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction

The artwork called Rubik Mona Lisa, made up of up 330 Rubik's Cubes, is up for auction. The artwork was created by an artist who goes by the name Invader in 2005. The auction will take place in Paris..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published

Da Vinci with a twist: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris [Video]Da Vinci with a twist: 'Rubik's Mona Lisa' to go under the hammer in Paris

A street art Rubik's Cube version of the "Mona Lisa" is expected to sell for up to 150,000 euros ($166,000) when it goes under the hammer in Paris this month.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

