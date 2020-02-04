This Rubik’s Cube Mona Lisa Sold for a Shocking Amount of Money 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published This Rubik’s Cube Mona Lisa Sold for a Shocking Amount of Money This Rubik Mona Lisa was put up on the auction block and sold for an astounding amount of money. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.

Tweets about this Sergey Wlassow RT @Rubiks_Official: Check out this incredible Mona Lisa Rubik’s Cube mosaic art by artist Invader made up of 330 cubes which will be aucti… 47 minutes ago The Connexion This 'Rubik Mona Lisa' artwork by French artist #Invader - using more than 300 @Rubiks_Official Rubik's Cubes - is… https://t.co/j1kabUNXMg 1 day ago Rubik's Check out this incredible Mona Lisa Rubik’s Cube mosaic art by artist Invader made up of 330 cubes which will be au… https://t.co/WivyIwbTMq 2 days ago Orlith RT @CNN: An artist's interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" -- fashioned out of hundreds of Rubik's cubes -- is expected to reac… 1 week ago