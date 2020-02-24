Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

The official ruling came in on Monday, February 24, according to Allure.

This marks the conclusion of his weeks-long sexual assault trial.

The jury took five days to convict the disgraced film mogul of two of the five charges against him.

While he was acquitted of the more serious crimes, he will be held responsible for two acts.

He is guilty of a sexual assault from 2006 and a rape that happened in 2013.