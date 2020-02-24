Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape.

The official ruling came in on Monday, February 24, according to Allure.

This marks the conclusion of his weeks-long sexual assault trial.

The jury took five days to convict the disgraced film mogul of two of the five charges against him.

While he was acquitted of the more serious crimes, he will be held responsible for two acts.

He is guilty of a sexual assault from 2006 and a rape that happened in 2013.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape: Time's Up and More Stars Speak Out

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts of rape in his New York City trial. The former...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNewsyNYTimes.comTamworth HeraldWales OnlineFT.comNPRSBSCBS NewsCBC.ca


In landmark #MeToo moment, Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape at New York trial

"No matter how powerful a person is, no matter how much mud or dirt may be flung at those who have...
DNA - Published Also reported by •SBSCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

mediabizto

Danae Peart RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges, including rape, after a trial in which 6 women testified in det… 3 seconds ago

amess00109524

a mess RT @OxfordDiplomat: We no longer have to use “alleged rapist” for Harvey Weinstein. Now it’s just rapist. He has officially been found guil… 6 seconds ago

melvox

Melvin Kipchumba RT @JaniceFiamengo: Weinstein trial proves what MGTOW have said for years: a woman can have a consensual sexual relationship with a man for… 6 seconds ago

sailorpanda

🎀PANDA🎀⁷ RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein guilty: Jury convicts him of rape, criminal sexual act https://t.co/M3JP1mFB0S 7 seconds ago

TBeansprout

TONYA {K}🌸 RT @Luka458: Justice, the first of many to come ...Harvey Weinstein found guilty of***assault, could face decades in prison https://t.co/… 8 seconds ago

GospelOfIHM

IHM RT @nachosarah: oh cool harvey weinstein was found guilty of having all the qualifications for a supreme court justice 9 seconds ago

MPAcosta7777

Marguerite RT @merlins_girl: 🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS!🚨🚨Harvey Weinstein found guilty of***assault, could face decades in prison https://t.co/NHh18O0NKY #Fox… 9 seconds ago

jessharrison_14

Jessica Harrison I really didn’t expect Harvey Weinstein to be found guilty & it’s made me check my own cynicism 10 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer clashes with Gloria Allred after the trial in New York [Video]Harvey Weinstein's lawyer clashes with Gloria Allred after the trial in New York

Gloria Allred was waiting to speak to the press after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in New York on two charges on Monday, February 24.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:27Published

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Charges [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Charges

ET Canada has all the details on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.