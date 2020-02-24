Global  

MOVAC ambulances destroyed in fire

MOVAC ambulances destroyed in fire

MOVAC ambulances destroyed in fire

Two ambulances were completely destroyed after a fire an a MOVAC garage in Salisbury Monday afternoon.
MOVAC ambulances destroyed in fire

Came to the door and shot jefferson.

Witnesses will be called tomorrow.

Two ambulances were destroyed b vehicle.

The second....was being refurbished for use.

Firefighters from salisbury responded to thee rig was an active vehicle.

The second....was being refurbished for use.

Firefighters from salisbury responded to the scene, heated.

Chief chris mosher 8:34:50 according to movac personnel who had just left the building, they turned around and came back here with us.

They stated they just brought an ambulance here for repair work.

They were awaiting further parts.

8:35:03 movac's c chief operating officer says this incident will not affect service for area residents.




