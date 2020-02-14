Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan
Bernie Sanders Announces
Free, Universal Child Care Plan Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently
appeared on ’60 Minutes’ to talk about his new
plan for government-funded child care.
According to Sanders, the current early
education system in the United States is
an “international embarrassment.” Bernie Sanders, via 'New York Post' Under Sanders’ proposed plan, all American children from infancy to age three would receive free, full day child care regardless of their parents' income.
Once the child turns four, they would then be
eligible to receive free, full day pre-kindergarten.
Bernie Sanders,
via 'Politico' Estimated to cost $1.5 trillion
in 10 years, Sanders said the
universal child care would be
funded through his wealth tax.
He previously estimated that
his tax on those with more
than $32 million would
raise $4.35 trillion in 10 years.