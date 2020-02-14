Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan

Bernie Sanders Announces Free, Universal Child Care Plan Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently appeared on ’60 Minutes’ to talk about his new plan for government-funded child care.

According to Sanders, the current early education system in the United States is an “international embarrassment.” Bernie Sanders, via 'New York Post' Under Sanders’ proposed plan, all American children from infancy to age three would receive free, full day child care regardless of their parents' income.

Once the child turns four, they would then be eligible to receive free, full day pre-kindergarten.

Bernie Sanders, via 'Politico' Estimated to cost $1.5 trillion in 10 years, Sanders said the universal child care would be funded through his wealth tax.

He previously estimated that his tax on those with more than $32 million would raise $4.35 trillion in 10 years.