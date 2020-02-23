Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Bernie Sanders has officially won the Nevada caucus, according to Business Insider.

100% of the results were reported at 12:30 p.m.

Pacific Time and 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Time on February 24th.

The Vermont senator has now officially won the popular vote in the first three primary contests.

This means he leads in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

Results were released slowly by the Nevada Democratic party to avoid a similar situation from Iowa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bernie Wins Nevada Caucus

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders’ momentum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ commanding Nevada caucus victory made him a top target...
Seattle Times - Published

Matthews comment deepens Sanders rift with MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Matthews’ comparison of Bernie Sanders’ victory in Nevada to the Nazi...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RetiredAttorne1

Retired Attorney RT @AP: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus. #APracecall at 4:47 p.m. PST. #Election2020 #NVcaucus 20 minutes ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: BERN IT DOWN: Sanders Torches the Establishment, Cruises to Victory in Nevada Caucus https://t.co/YAuOtC426e 30 minutes ago

MPacino661

ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ RT @VampireQueen79: 📌 The DNC Has Now Become The Democratic Socialist Workers Party As Comrade Bernie Sanders Forces Hard Left Turn Into Po… 32 minutes ago

Monty4x4

King of the One Liners RT @jeremyscahill: Let’s try to detangle this. Bernie, a Jewish man whose family members were killed in the holocaust, wins the Nevada cauc… 42 minutes ago

oxfordvic

OxfordVic RT @chuckwoolery: Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucus Driving Some Democrats Into Panic Mode (VIDEO) https://t.co/ztrOuc9r84 https://t.co/rfN… 50 minutes ago

ZachMoonshine

Zach Moonshine RT @ZachMoonshine: Bernie Wins Nevada, Shuts Down Haters #BernieWon | @RealTimBlack - @tbtv: Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Caucus… https:/… 59 minutes ago

Michaelkman1

mikey RT @ScherieMurray: Bernie wins Nevada caucus; and the Trump boat/horn is right on time. ⬇️ 1 hour ago

KingEnds

thales RT @PepperOceanna: Bernie absolutely obliterated any possible competition in the Nevada Caucus. If you add up Biden, Warren and Buttigieg,… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus [Video]Other Democrats Come After Bernie Sanders Following Nevada Caucus

After Sen. Bernie Sanders chalked up a rousing win in Nevada's caucuses, he is the number one target for the other Democratic presidential candidates. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:22Published

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis [Video]MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.