U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US.

This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

It also excludes anyone who traveled to the city of Wuhan in China.

The 14 confirmed cases included two new cases from Humboldt and Sacramento County in California.

21 of the cases are from repatriated Americans, according to Reuters.

The CDC is preparing for the possibility of the spread of the virus through U.S.
