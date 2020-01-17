Devs (FX on Hulu) First Look Preview HD - Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno series When her boyfriend Sergei vanishes after starting a new job at the secretive Devs division of tech company Amaya, software engineer Lily begins to suspect that his disappearance may not be as clear-cut as it seems. Written and directed by Alex Garland.



