Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

The Bulls legend called the late NBA star a close friend who was like his little brother at a memorial service at the Staples Center Monday.
