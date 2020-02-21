Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > S&P 500 Index > Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Stocks on Wall Street plunged on Monday as concerns dramatically intensified about the economic impact of the coronavirus amid a surge of cases outside China.

It was the Dow and S&P 500's biggest one-day percentage drop in two years.

The Dow plummeted more than 1000 points and the S&P fell more than 3 percent.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed the day nearly 4% lower.

Investors fled equities and rushed into safe-havens - like gold - after a surge of coronavirus cases were reported in Italy and South Korea, putting two more major economies at risk from a virus that has already caused widespread business disruption in China.

Kramer Capital Research's Hilary Kramer says global economic growth is at risk.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) KRAMER CAPITAL RESEARCH'S HILARY KRAMER SAYING: "The coronavirus can really create a serious, significant negative GDP around the world.

This is really serious.

In that we depend globally that every single day factories are going, inventory is being shipped, that buying is taking place.

Any slowdown, any standstill like that just creates ripples throughout the entire system and the slowdown is so pervasive that I am expecting - China could have negative GDP." Another possible issue that the market appeared to be grappling with Monday: a potential Bernie Sanders nomination.

After his strong showing in Nevada, healthcare stocks took a hit, with UnitedHealth Group's stock tumbling nearly 8%.

But it was tech and chip stocks that led the sell-off on Wall Street.

Chipmakers, which rely heavily on China, were down.

Class="kln">Apple shares slid as data showed sales of smartphones in China tumbled by more than a third in January.

While fears of the coronavirus clobbered most stocks, investors turned to some consumer companies as they bet on the stock-piling of products.

Clorox, a supplier of bleach and other cleaning products, was one of the top percentage gainers in the S&P 500.

Other gainers included Campbell Soup.



Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic

Wall Street's three major averages plunged on Monday as investors ran for safety after a surge in...
Reuters - Published

Why Wall Street isn't too worried about the coronavirus

Wall Street has barely reacted despite China's economy grinding to a halt and fears about the...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •The Wrap



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNightlyNews: Wall Street plunged after a spike in the number of reported cases of coronavirus fueled fears that the epidemic would h… 4 minutes ago

albie_real

AlbieReal Dow closes down 1,000 points as coronavirus fears slam Wall Street https://t.co/KggqwIzMnI 4 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @NBCNightlyNews: Dow closes down 1,000 points as coronavirus fears slam Wall Street: https://t.co/LP2i6dpzuW Now on @NBCNightlyNews: @… 6 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic $AAPL $UNH $CI $GILD https://t.co/kh9FyOfJ6K 6 minutes ago

bitspiecs

patrizia nicholson RT @calgaryherald: Europe suffers worst day in four years as coronavirus spreads, Dow plunges 800 points, TSX slammed https://t.co/tgg6sLS4… 9 minutes ago

contribucionpr

ContribucionesPR.com Japan stocks drop around 4% as Dow plunges to its worst drop in two years @CNBC https://t.co/FiA1MD9xCp 10 minutes ago

2ballcane1

2ballcane RT @thebandsoftime: Wall Street clobbered as coronavirus fears intensify https://t.co/nf23y9Yysy 13 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Wall Street plunges on fears of coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/r5geePDQ8x 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rocky Slide On Wall Street Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Rocky Slide On Wall Street Amid Coronavirus Fears

The market plunging Monday amid concern over the global impact of coronavirus as the number of cases around the world have surged. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

More selling ahead amid coronavirus fears: analyst [Video]More selling ahead amid coronavirus fears: analyst

Kramer Capital Research's Hilary Kramer sees more downside risk after Monday's steep sell-off on Wall Street. Any countermeasures taken by the Fed to bolster the economy, she says, are likely to be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 07:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.