Police officer helps save 11-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:24s - Published Police officer helps save 11-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting A Kansas City police officer helped save an 11-year-old girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in her own home.

Police officer helps save 11-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting HER LIFE.BIANCA: WHEN POLICE OFFICERSARRIVED, THEY FOUND ANELEVEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN BEDCOVERED IN BLOOD.IT WAS JUST AFTER 11:00 LASTNIGHT WHEN THE GIRLS MOTHER TOLDPOLICE GUNFIRE CAME FROM THEOUTSIDE.ONE OF THE OFFICERS SAW THAT THEGIRL’S ARM WAS BLEEDINGPROFUSELY AND APPLIED ATOURNIQUET.SHE WAS ALSO WOUNDED IN HERSTOMACH SO ANOTHER OFFICERAPPLIED PRESSURE UNTIL ANAMBULANCE COULD TAKE HER TO THEHOSPITAL.SHE IS EXPECTED TO SURVIVE, BUTHER ARM IS SEVERELY INJURED.WE SPOKE TO ONE OF KCPD’STRAINERS ABOUT THE STOP THEBLEED PROGRAM, IN WHICH TRUMANMEDICAL CENTER PROVIDESTRAINING.SHE SAYS A PERSON HIT IN A MAJORARTERY CAN BLEED OUT IN 4.5MINUTES AND THAT IS WHY IT ISIMPORTANT FOR OFFICERS TO BEABLE TO ACT QUICKLY.





Recent related news from verified sources Officer Uses Tourniquet To Help Save Girl Shot In Drive-By: ‘It’s What I’m Sworn To Do’ An 11-year-old girl who was shot in a drive-by shooting may have a police officer and his use of a...

CBS 2 - Published 1 day ago







