Federal Regulators Order Draining Of Anderson Reservoir Due To Earthquake Risk

Federal Regulators Order Draining Of Anderson Reservoir Due To Earthquake Risk

Federal Regulators Order Draining Of Anderson Reservoir Due To Earthquake Risk

The Santa Clara Valley Water District said Monday that it agrees with federal regulators' orders to move forward with the project to empty the Anderson Reservoir to reduce risk to the public in the event of an earthquake.

Ken Bastida reports.

(2-24-2020)
Feds order Santa Clara County's largest reservoir drained because of dam safety

The largest reservoir in Santa Clara County — which holds more water than all nine other reservoirs...
bizjournals - Published


