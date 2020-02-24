Global  

COVID-19: World must act 'to prevent a potential pandemic' says WHO after Italy deaths

World Health Organisation Director-General says "we are not witnessing large-scale deaths" and that "using the word pandemic does not fit the facts."View on euronews
News24.com | World must prepare for 'potential pandemic': WHO chief

The World Health Organisation chief has warned countries to prepare for a "potential pandemic" of new...
News24 - Published


