Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow
Armed with a wrecking ball, demolition crews chipped away at what’s become the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” for hours Monday, but it’s still standing.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The term "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas...
Mediaite - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources