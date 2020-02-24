Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow

Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow

Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow

Armed with a wrecking ball, demolition crews chipped away at what’s become the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” for hours Monday, but it’s still standing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a Dent

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a DentThe term "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demolition Day For The ‘Leaning Tower Of Dallas’ [Video]Demolition Day For The ‘Leaning Tower Of Dallas’

Demolition Day For The ‘Leaning Tower Of Dallas’

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Expected To Come Down Monday Morning [Video]'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Expected To Come Down Monday Morning

The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is making its last stand Monday morning, before crews tear down the remains of the demolition project.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.