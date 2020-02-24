Brian Bowen becoming go-to threat for Mad Ants 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Brian Bowen becoming go-to threat for Mad Ants Brian Bowen becoming go-to threat for Mad Ants 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brian Bowen becoming go-to threat for Mad Ants Hey good evening everyone... well it looks like the mad ants and the pacers may have a budding star on their hands... brian bowen the second has started to emerge as a continual go-to threat for fort wayne....the rookie two-way player erupted for a career high 34 points in yesterday's loss to canton... and although he's averaging just 15 points per game on the season, he's seen his game start to grow, averging 19 points and eight boards in eight games this month... ants are at the raptors tomorrow for





