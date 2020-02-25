Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women

Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women

Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women

After the Rose Ceremony in Los Angeles, Madison pulls Bachelor Peter Weber aside to chat about the Fantasy Suite.

She says that if Peter sleeps with someone else this week, that would be very hard for her.

Peter does his best to reassure her of their connection and how much she means to him.

From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

'The Bachelor' Recap: Madison Gives Peter Weber 'Suite Ultimatum' Prior to Fantasy Suite Dates

The new episode of the ABC dating show sees the pilot and the three women, Madison, Hannah Ann and...
AceShowbiz - Published

'Bachelor' Producers Did Something Different for Fantasy Suites This Year & Made It So Awkward

Something is happening on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor that changes how the show previously...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Weber Tells Madison He's Been Intimate with Other Women [Video]Peter Weber Tells Madison He's Been Intimate with Other Women

Before traveling to Australia, Madison told Bachelor Peter Weber that it would be very hard for her if he sleeps with the other women. (She's saving herself for marriage.) On their Fantasy Suite date,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:14Published

Peter Weber Doesn't Want Victoria F. to Push Him Away [Video]Peter Weber Doesn't Want Victoria F. to Push Him Away

As Bachelor Peter Weber and Victoria F. are approaching the Fantasy Suite -- and, of course, a potential engagement -- they're still having issues with communication. Here, the two veer toward what..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.