Peter Weber Doesn't Want Victoria F. to Push Him Away

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:32s
As Bachelor Peter Weber and Victoria F.

Are approaching the Fantasy Suite -- and, of course, a potential engagement -- they're still having issues with communication.

Here, the two veer toward what appears to be another confrontation, but they're able to talk it out -- a sign things are improving for them in this department.

All Peter wants if to be sure Victoria won't push him away.

From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
