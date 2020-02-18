Peter Weber Doesn't Want Victoria F. to Push Him Away
As Bachelor Peter Weber and Victoria F.
Are approaching the Fantasy Suite -- and, of course, a potential engagement -- they're still having issues with communication.
Here, the two veer toward what appears to be another confrontation, but they're able to talk it out -- a sign things are improving for them in this department.
All Peter wants if to be sure Victoria won't push him away.
From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor.
