All American S02E15 Stakes Is High

All American 2x15 "Stakes Is High" Season 2 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - GOING AFTER WHAT YOU WANT – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes against Billy’s (Taye Diggs) wish and goes around him to get what he wants.

Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christian) are both guilt ridden for different reasons when it comes to Billy and the position he now finds himself in.

Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to help Coop (Bre-Z) with her music which helps Coop receive an offer that she wasn’t expecting.

Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans) does something to try and make things easier for Simone (guest star Geffri Maya).

Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star.

David Crabtree directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss & J.

Stone Alston (#215).

Original airdate 3/2/2020.