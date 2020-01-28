Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani on recreating his idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani on recreating his idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 07:32s - Published < > Embed
Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani on recreating his idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani on recreating his idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs

Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani on recreating his idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gopigopsgopal

gopal aggarwal RT @itsBhushanKumar: Sunny Hindustani is immensely talented and I couldn't be happier to present the trophy of the Indian Idol 11 winner to… 3 minutes ago

editorneindia

Amit Singh Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani has come a long way from his shoe-shining days to lifting the Indian Idol tr… https://t.co/x8FJPAIv13 10 minutes ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani: My mother always said you won't be able to go ahead as you need money for it https://t.co/IMJnEG0Iw0 12 minutes ago

SunitharStar

sunithar karki RT @Spotboye: WOW!😍 After winning the coveted title, Sunny Hindustani will be formally launched by @itsBhushanKumar with a music video und… 28 minutes ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE WOW!😍 After winning the coveted title, Sunny Hindustani will be formally launched by @itsBhushanKumar with a music… https://t.co/AhCcHCsdz6 29 minutes ago

AsifAnsariINC

Asif Ansari RT @manaman_chhina: Finance Minister Manpreet Badal tells house that Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani is from his constituency, Bathinda… 37 minutes ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani: Want to sing for Salman Khan now https://t.co/3Qd0wcF5zm 43 minutes ago

TOILifestyle

TOI Lifestyle Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani: Want to sing for Salman Khan now https://t.co/xMY80AKkA4 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan CRAZIEST Dance On Dheeme Dheeme Song | Indian Idol 11 | Love Aaj Kal 2 [Video]Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan CRAZIEST Dance On Dheeme Dheeme Song | Indian Idol 11 | Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote their film Love Aaj kal on the sets of Indian Idol 11 where they dance crazily on Dheeme Dheeme song. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:31Published

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal at Indian Idol 11 [Video]Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal at Indian Idol 11

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at the sets of Indian Idol 11. They were promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Sara wore a traditional white floral embroidered lehenga. Kartik wore a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.