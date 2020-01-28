Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani on recreating his idol Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs



Tweets about this gopal aggarwal RT @itsBhushanKumar: Sunny Hindustani is immensely talented and I couldn't be happier to present the trophy of the Indian Idol 11 winner to… 3 minutes ago Amit Singh Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani has come a long way from his shoe-shining days to lifting the Indian Idol tr… https://t.co/x8FJPAIv13 10 minutes ago TOI - TV Times Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani: My mother always said you won't be able to go ahead as you need money for it https://t.co/IMJnEG0Iw0 12 minutes ago sunithar karki RT @Spotboye: WOW!😍 After winning the coveted title, Sunny Hindustani will be formally launched by @itsBhushanKumar with a music video und… 28 minutes ago SpotboyE WOW!😍 After winning the coveted title, Sunny Hindustani will be formally launched by @itsBhushanKumar with a music… https://t.co/AhCcHCsdz6 29 minutes ago Asif Ansari RT @manaman_chhina: Finance Minister Manpreet Badal tells house that Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani is from his constituency, Bathinda… 37 minutes ago TOI - TV Times Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani: Want to sing for Salman Khan now https://t.co/3Qd0wcF5zm 43 minutes ago TOI Lifestyle Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani: Want to sing for Salman Khan now https://t.co/xMY80AKkA4 45 minutes ago