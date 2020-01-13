Austrian Breaks Pine Mountain Ski Jump Hill Record

Occurred on February 16, 2020 / Iron Mountain, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "The ski jumping record on giant Pine Mountain Ski Jump fell on Sunday, February 16, 2020 during the FIS Continental Cup during the first tournament of the day.

Austrian Ski Jumper, Aigner Clemens, jumped 144m (472.44ft) in front of a large cheering crown on the final day of ski jumping here in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

It was awesome to watch in person and even cooler to have caught it on video!"