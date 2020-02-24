Global  

Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on

Video Credit: engadget - Duration: 06:23s - Published < > Embed
Announced late last year, Huawei's MatePad Pro is ready for its global debut, and now packs its 5G-supporting Kirin 990 processor.

But can the company lure consumers with slick hardware, despite not having access to Google's apps and services.
