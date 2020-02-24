Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim

Gigi Hadid's attack on YouTuber Jake Paul appears to have had the desired effect and he has pulled all references to her boyfriend Zayn Malik from social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Tweet After Gigi Hadid Diss

Jake Paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik. Over the weekend, the YouTube star called out...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Esneyha1

sneha loves Z❤️ RT @enews: Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Tweet After Gigi Hadid Diss https://t.co/nGsVurOefq 12 minutes ago

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @JustJared: Jake Paul is seemingly responding to what happened between him, Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid: https://t.co/PNWLC2OUPL 27 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #deletes Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Tweet After Gigi Hadid Diss https://t.co/ev1Y8UoHxY 44 minutes ago

995PlayFM

99.5 Play FM Oooooh, burn 🤭🤭🤭 @rammybitong @itsdenisesilva #CarpoolClub995 https://t.co/povju0RCLr 5 hours ago

waheed106

HBBN Jake Paul deletes Tweet about Zayn Malik after getting dissed by Gigi Hadid https://t.co/UojSRTiP11 https://t.co/Wy5veJYrrF 5 hours ago

waheed106

HBBN https://t.co/NZK0EpaPzg Posted via Webtalk https://t.co/oK68NwgZuN 8 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Jake Paul deletes Zayn Malik attacks after Gigi Hadid takes aim - https://t.co/vwdFLXckSC 8 hours ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Jake Paul Admits He Was Drunk And An ‘Idiot’ When He Diss-Tweeted ‘Little Guy’ Zayn Malik And Deletes The Tweet Aft… https://t.co/Lgl4Y4s18g 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik [Video]Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid slams Jake Paul after he dissed her boyfriend Zayn Malik on social media. ET Canada has the latest on the most recent celebrity clap back.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:01Published

Alissa Violet Reacts To Jake Paul VS Zayn & Gigi Hadid Drama [Video]Alissa Violet Reacts To Jake Paul VS Zayn & Gigi Hadid Drama

Alissa Violet and Gigi Hadid react to Jake Paul slamming Zayn Malik. Tfue wants to fight Ninja. Plus - Pewdiepie comes back to YouTube and slams Jake Paul.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.