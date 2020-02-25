Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe

Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe

Scientists discover parasite blobs that do not breathe

WASHINGTON — The Henneguya salminicola is a species of parasitic blob that lives inside and feeds on the flesh of fish.

The creature is the first multicell animal discovered that does not breathe, according to a study in Proceedings of the Academy of Natural Sciences.

The parasite has no mitochondrial DNA, which enables other animals to respirate.

Citing the authors, Live Science reports the parasite possibly absorbs ATP energy molecules directly from infected hosts to acquire energy without using oxygen fuel.

Science Live reports that H.

Salminicola is mostly innocuous, but related parasites have wiped out whole fisheries stocks.

H.

Salminocla is a distant relative of the jellyfish and the microscopic parasites have evolved to lose nerves, muscles and tissue.

This genetic simplicity allows the creature to reproduce quickly, an evolutionary advantage for parasites.

Study co-author Dorothee Huchon is cited as saying the parasite's spores are the only part of H.

Salminocla that shows any complexity.

The spores are able to swim with two tails, and their eye-shaped stingers can latch on to the host when needed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.