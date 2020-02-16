Global  

Political Debate

Day today.

Isolated shower here and there but rain chance going down until later this evening.

That is when we could get another round.

We timeout at round for you and let you know when the wet weather will leave and when we cool down coming up.

>> leah uko: this morning we start with new poll numbers that came overnight showing potential shakeup here at south carolina.

A new cbs poll shows biden has a drinking lead at the palmetto state.

The former vice president estimated with 28 percent of the vote and the story this morning is that bernie sanders is searching at south carolina with 23 percent.

Seven candidates will square off on the debate stage tonight as they seek the democratic nomination.

>> jon bruce: first of the south primary four days away and brooke schwieters was at the gaillard center earlier today and caught up with our political expert for more.

>> brooke schwieters: big week for democrats at southcarolina.

One town hall so far at charleston and another set for later in the week.

The big democratic debate is tonight here at the gaillard center .

The south carolina primary is happening on saturday.

We sat down with one of our local politicalexperts gibbs knotts .

He weighed in on the seven candidates and joe biden waiting on majorendorsement from jim clyburn .

Gibbs knotts says he has a lot to prove to south carolina voters at the polls.

Bernie sanders with a big end at nevada and backed by impressive coalition of voters.

Tom steyer with meaningful conversations at the palmetto state which gibbs knotts says it's crucial to reach african-american voters knowing 61percent of the voters at the 2016 s.

Kelowna primarywere african-american.

For michael bloomberg , he says , in his rebound from the flat footed performance on stage at vegas.

This is a crucial time to get to know candidates.

>> if you have a candidate or thought about a candidate, a great way to go.

If you care about national policy and want to raise issues important to you with the people that will make decisions.

Even if amy klobuchar does not win or elizabeth warren does not end, they are at the u.s. senate and they are influential and a good time to meet them at a small setting and ask and tell them what's important to you.

>> brooke schwieters: a big week for democrats and lowcountry will also get a visit from president trump on friday.

Gibbs knotts says we've seen a visit from the president ahead of earlier caucuses as well and he could steal the headline and still thunder from kratz.

He says that quickly incumbent presidents don't come to solid red states like



Committee recommends law reform to reflect charity concerns

Proposed electoral law reform should be altered to support charities and not-for-profits in their...
The Age - Published

Bloomberg Has Spent Enough To Give A Nickel To Every Person Whose Life He's Ever Damaged – OpEd

A review of Michael Bloomberg's political career should not be limited, I think, to the fact that...
Eurasia Review - Published


