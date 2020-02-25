Global  

South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed.

South Korea table tennis world championships postponed over virus fears

Next month's table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed until June over...
