Mastercard's Banga to Hand Over the Reins Next January 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:37s - Published Mastercard's Banga to Hand Over the Reins Next January Mastercard names Michael Miebach as next CEO, replacing Ajay Banga, who will become board chairman next January. What's next for Mastercard? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kat O'Brien Huge news at @Mastercard. Ajay Banga has been tremendously successful in 10-year run, and I’ve not heard one person… https://t.co/xbCEplUnOy 3 hours ago