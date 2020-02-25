Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Lauded For Brave, Emotional Eulogies Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Lauded For Brave, Emotional Eulogies Of Kobe, Gianna

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Lauded For Brave, Emotional Eulogies Of Kobe, Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Lauded For Brave, Emotional Eulogies Of Kobe, Gianna

Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys performed, and Michael Jordan and Shaq gave tearful and moving tributes.

Jake Reiner reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Vanessa Bryant took over Staples Center the way Kobe used to — ‘she was transcendent’

Skip Bayless: Vanessa Bryant took over Staples Center the way Kobe used to — ‘she was transcendent’Skip Bayless discusses Vanessa Bryant's moving 21 minute speech at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial...
FOX Sports - Published

‘Vanessa Bryant’s strength came through on full display’ — Shannon Sharpe on the memorial for Kobe and Gianna

‘Vanessa Bryant’s strength came through on full display’ — Shannon Sharpe on the memorial for Kobe and GiannaShannon Sharpe share his thoughts on Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial yesterday at Staples. Shannon...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company [Video]Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company In the suit, Vanessa Bryant alleges Island Express should not have been flying on the day the helicopter crashed. The crash killed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial [Video]Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday. She began by remembering..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.