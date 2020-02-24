Global  

First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo

First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo

First in vitro cheetah cubs unveiled at Columbus Zoo

Ohio zoo officials have announced that two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time.
World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo...
