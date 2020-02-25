Global  

Study Finds Smart Speakers Can Accidentally Activate Up To 19 Times Per Day

Wondering how often your smart speaker picks up on your conversations?

A new study from Northeastern University says the devices can be accidentally triggered to start recording up to 19 times per day.

Katie Johnston reports.

