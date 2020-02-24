Global  

Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded

Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded

Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded

Police said the driver was arrested at the scene in Volkmarsen, 280km southwest of Berlin, and some of the wounded had life-threatening injuries.View on euronews
Volkmarsen attack: 52 injured after car drives into carnival crowd

Officials say 52 people were hurt when a car drove into a crowd on Monday, 18 of them children.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodayReutersNewsyFOXNews.comDeutsche Welle


Germany: Car drives into crowd during Volkmarsen carnival parade

At least 15 people have been injured after a car reportedly drove into a carnival parade in Germany.
Independent - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodayCTV NewsDeutsche Welle



SharghiAra

AraSharghi Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany https://t.co/L0bHxHsdo5 35 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded: https://t.co/HebhkjievC #Germany 1 hour ago

vikrams09

Vikram RT @TahaSSiddiqui: Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded https://t.co/m0kTYbaIhX 7 hours ago

TahaSSiddiqui

Taha Siddiqui Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded https://t.co/m0kTYbaIhX 7 hours ago

GabsSydney26

Gabby RT @Kate3015: Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded. What an absolute coward he is 😡😡 https:… 7 hours ago

Yabiladi_en

Yabiladi English A car deliberately rams a carnival crowd in Germany, injuring dozens of people https://t.co/M86JS3iTsV 8 hours ago

Nigelb54

Nigel Bradley Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany — children among wounded https://t.co/thQgEQRdhZ 8 hours ago

PaulMIL87122911

Paul MILLS Germany incident man arrested, UK news? Via Euronews: Car deliberately rams carnival crowd in Volkmarsen, Germany… https://t.co/W1qTX4nCSK 8 hours ago


Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival [Video]Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival

A German man plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring 60 people including children, police said. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

35 Still Hospitalized After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany [Video]35 Still Hospitalized After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

At least 50 people were hurt after the car plowed into the crowd.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

