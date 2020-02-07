Global  

Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down a Scene from 'Knives Out'

'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson takes us through the scene where Harlan Thrombey's dysfunctional family comes together before reading the crime novelist's will.

Johnson explains all of the different quirks Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and the rest of the cast brought to their performances and how this scene set the stage for the rest of the mystery to unfold.

'Knives Out' arrives on Digital February 7th and Blu-ray February 25th.
