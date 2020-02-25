Nick Ritchie On Being Traded To Boston Bruins, Chance At A Stanley Cup 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:41s - Published Nick Ritchie On Being Traded To Boston Bruins, Chance At A Stanley Cup New Bruins forward Nick Ritchie spoke with Boston reporters about being traded to the B's on Monday, and what he can bring to a team contending for a Stanley Cup. 0

Tweets about this Joe Giza RT @wbzsports: Nick Ritchie on being traded to #NHLBruins -- and what he can bring to Boston: https://t.co/cupQy83cnk https://t.co/ZNKtk0Jx… 2 days ago WBZ Boston Sports Nick Ritchie on being traded to #NHLBruins -- and what he can bring to Boston: https://t.co/cupQy83cnk https://t.co/ZNKtk0JxeE 2 days ago Benny Rogers If I’m honest. I’m not happy about this trade. I have no issue with Heinen being traded... but for Nick Ritchie....… https://t.co/SDQ3D5pgNI 3 days ago 303 Avalanche Former DU Pioneer Danton Heinen being traded from Boston to Anaheim for Nick Ritchie. 3 days ago