Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Living inside one of Hong Kong&apos;s notorious &quot;coffin homes&quot; is an unpleasant existence at the best of times, but the coronavirus outbreak has made life in the cramped, shared spaces even worse.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fearing coronavirus, Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stay indoors

To escape the confines of his Hong Kong "coffin home", or two square meters (21.5 square feet) of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Hong Kong's 'coffin home' dwellers stuck inside amid coronavirus outbreak

Living inside one of Hong Kong's notorious "coffin homes" is an unpleasant existence at the best of times, but the coronavirus outbreak has made life in the cramped, shared spaces even worse. Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

A Look Inside a Hong Kong ‘Coffin Home’ Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]A Look Inside a Hong Kong ‘Coffin Home’ Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

This is how someone living below the poverty line is avoiding the coronavirus in their cramped, 10-foot-square “coffin home” in Hong Kong. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.