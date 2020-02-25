Labour: average life expectancy for poorest women 'shameful'

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called a report on health inequality in the UK "a shameful indictment of austerity.

" It showed that life expectancy for women living in the poorest communities in England has declined since 2011.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn