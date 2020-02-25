Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show
Says He's Outgrown the Show Pete Davidson recently sat down
with Charlamagne Tha God to talk about
his future with ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The 26-year-old comedian admitted that he
initially wanted 2019 to be his last season, calling
the ‘SNL’ work environment “cutthroat.” Pete Davidson, via
'Entertainment Weekly' Davidson said he feels like he’s
become a “weekend update
[joke]” and that he never knows
“whose side [they are] on.” Pete Davidson, via
'Entertainment Weekly' Combined with his lack of availability, Davidson confessed
that he feels he’s done “as much as [he] can” for the show.