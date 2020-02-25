Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show Pete Davidson Slams ’SNL,' Says He's Outgrown the Show Pete Davidson recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to talk about his future with ‘Saturday Night Live.’ The 26-year-old comedian admitted that he initially wanted 2019 to be his last season, calling the ‘SNL’ work environment “cutthroat.” Pete Davidson, via 'Entertainment Weekly' Davidson said he feels like he’s become a “weekend update [joke]” and that he never knows “whose side [they are] on.” Pete Davidson, via 'Entertainment Weekly' Combined with his lack of availability, Davidson confessed that he feels he’s done “as much as [he] can” for the show. Pete Davidson, via 'Entertainment Weekly'