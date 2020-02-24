Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C.

(Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

7 things to watch in Tuesday night's Democratic debate in South Carolina

Tuesday night's Democratic debate in South Carolina is the final time that the primary field will...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Poll: Biden Narrowly Leads Sanders in South Carolina Ahead of Tuesday Debate

Poll: Biden Narrowly Leads Sanders in South Carolina Ahead of Tuesday DebateFormer Vice President *Joe Biden* has a narrow lead ahead of *Bernie Sanders* in South Carolina with...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BradUlreich

฿rάdɌicĥ RT @TimOBrien: Five elected officials—all who are black—took turns unloading on Sanders in interviews in Charleston, S.C. “The stakes in th… 4 seconds ago

dovegirl66

Dovegirl66 RT @WalshFreedom: A reminder that Donald Trump cancelled the Republican Primary in South Carolina (GOP primaries were cancelled in ten stat… 4 seconds ago

JeanGenevie1

ILikeBernie👷‍♀️🌹🔥 RT @MMFlint: South Carolina native Jesse Jackson’s love for Bernie Sanders is evident in his post today — and he reminds us that the key wo… 5 seconds ago

selberan

Arun Thomas RT @ABC: Mike Bloomberg is preparing to aggressively target Sen. Bernie Sanders during tonight's #DemDebate in South Carolina. https://t.co… 27 seconds ago

frontpage_live

Front Page Live Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders lead Democratic field in South Carolina https://t.co/cY5ZSsucVi 33 seconds ago

usagreatnow

Usagreatnow RT @ItsJustJill: 🚨Hey @DNC‼️🤡 🆘The Memo: Democratic rivals have SEVEN days to stop Sanders #FlopSweat 🔥”If he wins South Carolina, the… 54 seconds ago

VeniceForHRC

VeniceForTruth RT @OutFrontCNN: Bloomberg campaign senior adviser Tim O’Brien: "If the Democrats don't vet Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump will. And that's w… 1 minute ago

HowieChamberla1

Howie Chamberlain RT @nprpolitics: One big question heading into tonight's Democratic debate: Now that Bernie Sanders is the front-runner, do the other cand… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

Staley wants to see more women in head coaching roles [Video]Staley wants to see more women in head coaching roles

Gamecock coach points to hiring process as biggest barrier for women.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 03:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.