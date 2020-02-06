Global  

Weinstein's accusers: You messed with the wrong women

Weinstein's accusers: You messed with the wrong women

Weinstein's accusers: You messed with the wrong women

A group of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers have warned the fallen film mogul his legal woes are not over and they intend to pursue him to court in Los Angeles.

Weinstein’s spectacular downfall was completed on Monday when a New York City jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault, leaving him facing the prospect of decades behind bars.
'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA

Some of the more than 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said on Tuesday...
Reuters - Published

Harvey Weinstein accusers speak out following verdict

Harvey Weinstein is currently being held at the prison ward of a New York City hospital, one day...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Enmingyan

etc RT @ANCALERTS: 'YOU MESSED WITH THE WRONG WOMEN' A day after a New York jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault — in… 14 minutes ago

bettyp711

Elizabeth Pendleton 'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA https://t.co/ZiKL85YWsn 19 minutes ago

Victoria4Texas

Victoria Neave RT @Reuters: 'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA https://t.co/bt64LI2Ib6 https://t.co/GaKU2tWOGP 21 minutes ago

Jessicaeletrika

Jessica eletrika 'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA https://t.co/RJH3FO2KD0 37 minutes ago

SCMPNews

SCMP News Harvey Weinstein ‘messed with the wrong women’, accusers say, turning their sights to Los Angeles https://t.co/qYrGcvmXn3 47 minutes ago

sharon_zehr

Sharon Zehr 'You messed with the wrong women': Harvey Weinstein accusers look forward to L.A. trial https://t.co/9O8RdL6POX via @nationalpost 1 hour ago

VancouverSun

The Vancouver Sun 'You messed with the wrong women': Harvey Weinstein accusers look forward to L.A. trial https://t.co/6MXEwjaZIl 1 hour ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News ‘You messed with the wrong women,’ say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA https://t.co/fNaO0fOE0W 1 hour ago


Accusers react to Weinstein verdict [Video]Accusers react to Weinstein verdict

Three women who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault react to his fall from grace.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:03Published

Woman Testifies That Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her [Video]Woman Testifies That Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her

A woman testified at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial of how he masturbated in front of her. She recounted Weinstein trapping her in a hotel bathroom and masturbating while groping her breasts. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

