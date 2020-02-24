Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam

BOSTON (AP) — An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsReutersSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

camlawnman

Chris A Lawnman Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam https://t.co/ZLbooXHREg via @local4news 2 minutes ago

cbs4rgv

CBS 4 News An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for trying to cheat and bribe her… https://t.co/fz5wR5NTqW 2 minutes ago

nbc15_madison

NBC15 News Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam. https://t.co/gXLBsKL4VQ 2 minutes ago

ocregister

O.C. Register Newport Coast woman, an heir to Hot Pockets fortune, gets 5 months in prison for college scam https://t.co/eV0ju2AJlJ 3 minutes ago

NPTelegraph

North Platte Telegraph https://t.co/9wpgUXV2DZ A college admissions scam heated things up for an heir to the Hot Pockets fortune -- no mic… https://t.co/UHxmuZvcLM 5 minutes ago

weartv

WEAR ABC 3 An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune was sentenced to five months in prison for trying to cheat and bribe her daughte… https://t.co/bkh0gHr1mL 6 minutes ago

KSNTNews

KSNT News An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for trying to cheat and bribe her… https://t.co/bcBMndgMyp 7 minutes ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college scam https://t.co/mmAp46ePBD #7News 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam [Video]Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published

Former U Of Texas Tennis Coach Gets 6 Months In College Scam [Video]Former U Of Texas Tennis Coach Gets 6 Months In College Scam

Michael Center was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe as part of a sweeping college admissions scam.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.