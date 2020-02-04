Global  

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.

The pop star also hinted towards a future sixth album.

Lady Gaga, via Twitter The reveal comes after a new song by Gaga was rumored to have been leaked online last month.

The 33-year-old even addressed the gossip, tweeting out, "Can y'all stop." Gaga has not released any new tunes since starring in the 2018 film, 'A Star is Born.'

Her duet with Bradley Cooper, "Shallow," went on to win the Oscar for best original song.
