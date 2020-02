Bethany Christian Students Surprised By Eagles While Volunteering At Philabundance 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:38s - Published Fifth graders from the school are spreading the love. Fifth graders from the school are spreading the love. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bethany Christian Students Surprised By Eagles While Volunteering At Philabundance DOORS JUST BEFORE THEY DECIDEDMOVIE MOGUL'S FATE ALL NEW AT6:00.FIFTH GRADERS FROMBETHENNY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ARESPREADING THEIR LOVE.THIS HE WERE SURPRISED BYRICK LOVATO, SWOOP, AND EAGLESCHEERLEADERS AS THEYVOLUNTEERED AT PHILABUNDANCEHUNGER RELIEF CENTER THISMORNING.SPECIAL VISIT COMES AFTERSTUDENTS COLLECTED HUNDREDS OFTHE JARS OF PEANUT BUTTER ANDJELLY AS PART OF THEPHILABUNDANCE SPREAD THE LOVECAMPAIGN.WE ARE DONATING, 5,000 JARSOF PEANUT BUTTER AND 10 YOUTHIS DOLLARS TO THIS EVENT ANDIT GETS, MUCH NEEDED PRE TEENITEMS, INTO SCHOOLS, AND





